The White House in the US and Aso Rock in Nigeria seem to share a common dilemma — pests.

According to a report by NBC 4 Washington, hundreds of maintenance work orders reveal that the White House is infested with mice, cockroaches and ants.





A maintenance work order is usually created as a follow up to inspections or audits, for building maintenance and/or redecoration.





The report showed that the White House situation room and the dining facility known as the Navy mess, are plagued with mice.





Other areas such as the chief of staff’s office is said to harbour ants and cockroaches.





Commenting on the situation, Brian Miller, former inspector general at General Services Administration (GSA), said maintaining an old building is a challenging task.





“It is an enormous job,” he said.





“They (White House) are old buildings… any of us who have older houses know old houses need a lot of work.”





In August, Garba Shehu, presidency spokesman, had said the office of President Muhammadu Buhari was undergoing renovation because of large-scale rat infestation.





The president had reportedly avoided the use of his main office, choosing to operate from other offices in the villa.