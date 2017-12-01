The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has posited that if those in government desist from stealing the nation's resources, life will be better in Nigeria and the citizens would live well.

Osinbajo disclosed this in Osogbo, Osun state capital during the flagged-off of the Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).





He maintained that under President Buhari's administration, there is no room for anyone to steal and use public resources to satisfy personal greed.





He affirmed the determination of the president to empower Nigerians. He said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) came into the power because ordinary people on the streets gave it overwhelming support in their quest for good governance.





According to him, "we owe our being in government to Nigerians on the streets. They supported us and brought us here. Our government will continue to work very hard to support them by making available resources to boost their businesses. We will be prudent. Ours is a government that does not steal."





Speaking on the occasion, Governor Rauf Aregbsola said for serious-minded people ready to do business, his administration and government at the centre would do everything possible to enhance ease of doing business in order to boost the economic capacity of the society.





Aregbesola said, “For those ready to do business, there are abundant opportunities to create wealth. I urge citizens of the state to key into GEEP to improve their businesses.”





Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr. Ismaila Jayeoba-Alagbada said the main objective of GEEP, an initiative of federal government, is in tandem with the various socio-economic intervention programmes of the state.





Jayeoba-Alagbada said further that the state under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria through the State Micro Credit Agency disbursed a sum of N3.5b to over 33,000 people.