The Libyan government has absolved itself of blame in the reported human trade market in its country.

Civil society organisations had on Thursday stormed the Libyan embassy in Abuja to protest the slave auctions.





A report by CNN had revealed that Africans, including Nigerians, were sold as slaves for as low as $400.





Reacting in a statement issued on Friday, the Libyan mission in Nigeria, said it had ordered an investigation into the matter.





It also said that as an Islamic county, it held in high regards the principles of human rights.





“The Libyan authority has immediately instructed the relevant authority to carry out comprehensive investigation on this criminal claim according to the Libyan law and reveal its findings to the local and international community, apprehend and punish persons responsible of it, be it human trafficking of immigrants or human trading,” the statement read.





“Libya considers such matters, if accurate, is a result of illegal immigration. Libya is harmed of it. She rejects being held responsible.





“Solving the issue of illegal immigration is a collective responsibility to the countries of origin, transit and destination.





“We assure our deep rooted historical relation with our African brothers. And the government of National Accord is observing deepening relationship with Libyan people and their African brothers, with whom there is old relation, friendship and one destiny.”