 "Leave us alone, Yahoo-Yahoo saved my life" - Frustrated Nigerian man blasts SARS police (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » "Leave us alone, Yahoo-Yahoo saved my life" - Frustrated Nigerian man blasts SARS police (VIDEO)

10:08 AM 0
A+ A-
Following the multiple accusations from Nigerians including celebrities on social media, complaining about SARS and how they operate, a Nigerian big boy on Facebook, Star Alexzy Markson, has taken to the platform to react.

Complaining bitterly about SARS harassment, he said the authorities should focus on corrupt Politicians, instead of arresting the youths who are only trying to make ends meet.

Watch the video below..

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top