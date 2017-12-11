The Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has promised that the Assembly would scrutinise the Lagos N1.046tn to make sure that it delivered on its promises in meeting the aspirations of the people.He said, “As usual, we are duty bound to painstakingly look at the the budget for the purpose of transforming same for the benefits of all Lagosians.“I assure Lagosians that this House, through effective oversight, will ensure that the Year 2018 budget deliver on its promises to stimulate the economy of the state by focusing on infrastructure development, delivering inclusive growth and prioritising the welfare of Lagosians.”