Two of the six ships waiting to berth in Lagos ports contained petrol, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said.

The port’s authority made this known on Wednesday in its daily publication “Shipping Position’’ in Lagos.





NPA said that the remaining four ships were laden with bulk fertilisers and aviation fuel.





It said that 31 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods consignments were expected in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between Dec. 20 and Jan. 4.





“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, bulk steel products, bulk sugar, ethanol, project cargo, bulk gas, bulk gypsum, crude palmolein, empty container, diesel and aviation fuel,’’ NPA said.