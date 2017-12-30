The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Olumide Lawal, has passed away.

Lawal died a few months after his reinstatement into office.





The official died on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours to his 34th anniversary in the Lagos State Public Service.





Lawal, who took over from Mr. Adeyinka Jeje, as Permanent Secretary of the Commission, had been advised by medical experts to embark on bed rest, months into his appointment





Vanguard reports that after leaving hospital, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, ordered his reinstatement after he was certified fit to return to work.





Lawal has been reportedly buried according to Islamic rites.









It would be recalled that Ambode, in June, swore-in new LASIEC Commissioners.





He also swore-in members of the State’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission and Director-General of the State’s Safety Commission.





Ambode also inaugurated members of the State Science and Innovation Council.