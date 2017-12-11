A traditional ruler in Ise, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, Taibu Ogunbanjo, has crushed his wife to death with his SUV.

Ogunbanjo is currently in police detention.





The baale runs a block-moulding factory at Folu, a community in Ibeju Lekki.





According to Punch, Taibu and his wife, Rotimi Ogunbanjo, got married three years ago, but the marriage had been fraught with misunderstanding and fights.





The couple reportedly had a disagreement on Thursday, December 7, 2017, after which Rotimi was said to have gone to the Baale’s factory and damaged some blocks on the premises.





Ogunbanjo was said to have entered his Toyota Highlander, and was driving out of the premises in anger when he knocked down his wife.









A community leader, Akinsipe told the newspaper that the wife died on the spot, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the Epe General Hospital.





He said, “He (Taibu) is the baale of the community. He and his wife had been having issues since they got married. I did not know what actually happened between them on that day, but I learnt that they had a disagreement in the morning.





“She went to his block factory and destroyed some blocks arranged on the premises. He entered his vehicle angrily and as he was driving out of the premises, the wife tried to stop him . He hit her and she died on the spot.”





He added that the matter was taken to the Akodo Police Station, adding that the baale had been arrested.





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, also confirmed Rotimi’s death to Punch.





He said the command would investigate the matter to unravel the motive behind the baale’s action .





He said, “We are investigating the matter to find out what transpired between the man and his wife before the incident happened.





“They were having family issues, which led the woman to the block industry to destroy things.





“We want to know whether what the man did was a reaction to what his wife did.





“We believe there is more to the ‘accident ’ than meets the eye because there was an altercation between them before the incident occurred.”





Oti said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.