The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Abdusalam Paiko, has said that the party would gladly welcome the Senator representing Ogun-East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu if he is willing to come on board.

Paiko said this at a press briefing in Abeokuta, organised to announce its readiness for the 2019 general elections.





Kashamu was few days ago suspended by the leadership of the PDP for anti-party activities.





The National Chairman while fielding questions from newsmen, however, said the Labour Party desired to have Senator Kashamu in the party only if he was willing to join the party.





His words, “I am happy to be in Ogun state to midwife the re-positioning and restructuring of Labour Party in Ogun state to capture power in 2019.





“The leadership of Labour party is determined to ensure total victory in the coming general elections by opening our party to welcome good citizens of Ogun state into our party.





“We are resolute to embrace pragmatic changes that will enable us to deliver the dividend of democracy to all and sundry, and in our quest to take over power from the incumbent governor on May 29th, 2019.”





Speaking further, Paiko said the party was open to interested individuals and groups, without discrimination of whatever form and all ambitions would be accorded equal treatment.





“There are many that I have met since I came, but I will not disclose any name now. I have told the state chairman that I will be constant here,” he added.