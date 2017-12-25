Kano State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Kwankwaso, ​has condemned ​​Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s proposed visit to Kano​





He said the planned trip is not only intended to spite President Muhammadu Buhari, but to also test Kwankwaso’s popularity.





The Senator, a former Kano governor, last visited Kano in May 2015.





The commissioner, in a statement​at the weekend,​ lamented that his brother deliberately shunned Buhari’s recent official visit to the state.





He said: “(Senator) Kwankwaso shunned Buhari’s visit because he wants to test his popularity against that of Buhari during his visit.





“Out of the three Kano senators, only Kwankwaso deliberately shunned Buhari’s visit.





​”​Senator Barau Jibrin of Kano North and his colleague of Kano South, Kabiru Gaya, did not only attend the gathering but played specific roles to ensure the successful hosting of the President”.





According to him, the sole aim of Kwankwaso’s visit to Kano was to demonstrate to the world that he was more popular than Buhari in Kano state.





“But we want to remind him of how Buhari defeated him in the All Progressives Congress (presidential) primary in Lagos.





​”​Even Kano delegates who were in his camp then voted for Buhari. Nothing has changed since then,” he noted.





The commissioner urged his brother to forget his presidential ambition and appeal to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, so as to retain his senatorial seat in 2019.





​Recall that APC leaders in Kano, earlier in the month, adopted Buhari as their candidate for the 2019 presidential poll.





The​y ​also expressed their commitment and support for Ganduje as their sole candidate for 2019.





State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Inuwa Abbas hinged their endorsement of the President on his achievements, especially in the fields of security, the war against corruption and the restructuring of the economy.





“Security is important for everyone, not just for Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.​ ​It is even more so for us as a commercial and industrial state.





​”​We are convinced that you are best for these times when the country has begun to muster energy and resources to develop agriculture, infrastructure and empower the younger citizens,” Abbas said.





In his response, Buhari said he understood the clamour by the ordinary people on the streets who raised four fingers on each arm, ”meaning four-plus-four”.





He, however, stressed the need to sanitize party politics by ridding it of vote-buying and violence.





“What I saw in the elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Rivers, the use of money and those headless bodies really upset me.





​”​I don’t wish to see that anywhere. I would not have won if money and killing was the modus of operation. That is my view of politics​”.​