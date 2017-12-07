Justice Adeniyi Ademola has tendered his letter of voluntary retirement from the bench of the Federal High Court.The judge was due for his statutory retirement in March 2018 but suddenly turned in his letter of resignation dated December 6, 2017 on Thursday.Although his one-paragraph letter was received at the Office of the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on December 7 (Thursday), the letter stated that his retirement took effect from December 6 (Wednesday).The letter did not disclose the reason for the judge’s decision.But it was learnt that the National Judicial Council did not act on his previous letter of notice of retirement dated September 25, 2017.