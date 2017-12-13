At least 20 vehicles and four commercial motorcycles got burnt when a tanker laden with petrol fell and spilled its content on the Festac Link Bridge in Awuwo Odofin LGA of Lagos state.

The fire, which started at noon on Wednesday, raged for about an hour.





Firefighters arrived at the scene about 30 minutes later but did not enough have water to quench the fire.





A witness, Olufemi Popoola, told NAN that the tanker, coming from Apple Junction and going to FESTAC Town was ascending the bridge but suddenly rolled back and fell.





The impact of the fall separated the tank from the body, resulting in an explosion, according to Popoola.





He said some residents and passers-by attacked the fire with buckets of water to no avail.





Popoola, who lives in FESTAC, said the fire from the tanker spilled over to nearby vehicles, forcing their occupants to abandon them.





“The fire then spilled into a car shop on the foot of the bridge, burning some of the cars, while the attendants quickly drove out some,” he said.





“Furniture items, bags and boxes displayed for sale on the foot of the bridge all burnt.”





Among the vehicles burnt werr a 2010 Toyota Highlander and a commercial bus.





The fire caused gridlock on the bridge and in the adjoining roads.





A crowd of affected persons and sympathisers gathered at the scene to lament the situation.





Akuko Okoli, owner of a burnt motorcycle, said he managed to escape death.





It is not clear if any life was lost in the incident.