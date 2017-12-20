Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the arrest of Innoson Automobile group Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Chukwuma by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Innoson had on Tuesday alleged that he was arrested by the anti-graft agency without prior invitation.





Reacting, Omokri wondered why EFCC picked up Chukwuma when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal still walks freely.





In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “How can the same EFCC that has not arrested Babachir, a proven thief, or Maina who was given security, now go and arrest Innocent Chukwuma the founder of @innosonmotors, the only Nigerian manufacturing made in Nigeria cars?





“Is it a sin to be a 5 percenter in Buhari’s Nigeria?” he quipped.