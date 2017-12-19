Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday reacted to a statement credited to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo that he and President Muhammadu Buhari are poorly paid.The former Special Adviser on New Media to Jonathan rubbished the Vice President’s claim that his salary of N1.5million per month is “poor” and not commensurate with his office.In a tweet via his social media handle, the United States based Pastor wondered what the Vice President needs more money for when their needs are paid for using tax payers money.He wrote: “Vice President Osinbajo said his salary of ₦1.5 million per month is ‘poor’ and ‘not commensurate with the office’ he holds. Really?“This is a man whose accommodation, feeding, transport, travels, entertainment and newspapers are all paid by tax payers, yet he wants more money!”