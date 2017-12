Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s age.

The former Presidential aide wondered how a president who cannot remember his real age can remember his campaign promises.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the former presidential aide described Buhari as a president with football age.





Omokri wrote: “Buhari said, ‘I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75’.





“How can a President with ‘football age’ achieve his goals in government?





“If he can’t remember his age, how can he remember his campaign promises?