Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention.

Delegates of the main opposition party converged at the Eagles Square, Abuja on Saturday to elect leaders in various positions at the national level, with Prince Uche Secondus coming out as the party’s National Chairman.





In a brief statement issued by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, ex-President Jonathan tasked members of the party to make sacrifices.





He noted that the only way to achieve the party’s goals and aspirations was to unite as members of one political family.





“I reiterate that the only way to prove that this is victory for the PDP and all our members is for the new leaders to be magnanimous and aim to carry everybody along, for we cannot achieve our mission and aspirations unless we unite as a family.





“To the rest of us, let us make sacrifices, put our differences behind us and accept this as a new dawn that will take our party to greater height,” he said.