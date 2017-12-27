Israel has decided to name a new train line after US President Donald Trump.

This follows Trump’s bold move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.





Reports by Hebrew daily Yediot Ahronot on Wednesday, said Israel’s national train operator, Israel Railways, is planning on naming the last stop in Jerusalem for its new train line after President Trump, in honour of his historic December 6th declaration.





The station will be the final stop on the Tel Aviv to Jerusalem train line, which is slated to open next year.





The new train line will operate alongside the city’s light rail system, and will include a three-kilometer tunnel (1.9 miles), linking the Binyanei Haumah convention center near the Central Bus Station to the entrance of the Old City of Jerusalem.





A steering committee for Israel Railways has approved the proposal.





They are reportedly planning on naming the new station the “Donald John Trump Train Station.”