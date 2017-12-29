Israeli tanks and aircraft on Friday hit the Gaza Strip after rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave targeted a southern community.

According to Aljezera, there were no immediate reports of casualties.





This is the first in more than 10 days that Israeli army and Palestinian militants will exchange fire.





According to the report, Palestinian militants fired three rockets at southern Israel.





Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system.





The Israeli army statement said, “In response to the rockets fired towards Israel, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) tanks and IAF (Israel Air Force) aircraft targeted two posts belonging to the terrorist organisation Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip,”





The Israeli army said there were “very small clashes” in a number of sites.





Clashes continue in the West Bank as Palestinians protest US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.