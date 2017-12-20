The senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe has described the arrest of the Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday in his Enugu residence as a self care package that must be stopped.





“EFCC is engaging in a self care package, we must say NO to this kind of impunity”, he said.





The operatives of EFCC who unlawfully arrested Innoson over his alleged refusal to honour their invitation, was condemned by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu and senators who spoke at the Wednesday senate sitting.





According to Sen. Abaribe, “How can a commercial transaction between a client and his bank lead to the involvement of @officialEFCC and his arrest? @officialEFCC is engaging in a self care package, we must say NO to this kind of impunity”.





Supporting Abaribe’s position, Sen. Na’allah said, “There is no doubt there’s been a carryover of the military mentality that is lacking concentration. The @officialEFCC do what they like because they have the power, this is uncivilized and unhealthy”.





Senator Olusola Adeyeye on the other hand opined that, “When injustice is fostered on any Nigerian, it is fostered on all of us. The @officialEFCC violated sections 34, 35 and 36 of the Nigerian Constitution. What’s the business of @officialEFCC in making arrest over civil matter”.





However, senate resolved to intervene in the arrest of Mr. chukwuma innocent, Chairman @innosonmotors by the @officialEFCC and also mandated the Committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes to investigate the matter and report to the Senate in 24hours.