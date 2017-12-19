The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the Founder and Chairman of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, allegedly hired six truckloads of thugs to attacks its operatives when they went to arrest him at his Enugu residence.The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Mr. Chukwuma was arrested after failing to honour a series of invitations in breach of the conditions of his administrative bail.The statement read in part, “A well known industrialist, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, popularly known by his company’s name, INNOSON, has been arrested by the EFCC. He was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent, GRA Enugu residence on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.“His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the commission’s Lagos office.“Chukwuma, rather than honour the invitation by the EFCC, mobilised six truckloads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.“It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to arrest the industrialist who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.”