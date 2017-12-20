The Chairman/Managing Director of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma, was yesterday arrested by security operatives attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly jumping bail.It was gathered that the EFCC operatives and other heavily armed policemen arrived Chukwuma’s home at Savage Crescent, GRA, Enugu at about 7:30am and took him away.Security men at the residence had initially refused the EFCC operatives entry, a development that led to the firing of teargas by the policemen attached to the commission.The operatives, it was gathered, later succeeded in gaining access to the building after overpowering Chukwuma’s security men and then arrested him.But, a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the industrialist was being interrogated after allegedly jumping bail.The statement said: “Chukwuma was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent, GRA Enugu residence today Tuesday December 19, 2017.“His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the commission’s Lagos office.“Chukwuma rather than honouring invitation by the EFCC, mobilised six truckloads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.“It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.”