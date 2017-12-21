The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has granted bail to Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer of Innoson Motors.He was arrested on Tuesday December 19, at his Enugu residence by men of EFCC over alleged used of forged documents to secure tax waivers.The anti-graft agency in a statement by it spokesman Wilson Uwujaren announcing his release on Wednesday said he was arrested following his refusal to respond to invitations by the Commission, after initially being granted administrative bail by the Commission, while his surety could also not be found.Uwujaren said his surety could also not be found, hence his arrest.He said, “unfortunately the industrialist resisted arrest and stirred controversy by bringing six truck-loads of thugs to block the entrance to his Plot W1, Industrial Layout, Abakaliki Road, Emeni, Enugu, home.“This was after he initially misled the Police Command by informing them that his home had been invaded by armed robbers and kidnappers despite the fact that operatives of the Commission duly identified themselves to policemen guarding his home.“His unruly thugs encircled and manhandled operatives of the Commission who had gone to effect the arrest.“Consequently, a distress call was sent to the Commission’s Enugu Office for reinforcement.’’He said the anti-graft agency’s operatives acted with “decorum and civility “as no one was manhandled or assaulted by the EFCC team”.He added that no single shot was fired during the operation “despite the provocation.“Chukwuma and his brother, Charles Chukwuma (who is still at large), are being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1,478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery.