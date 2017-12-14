Barcelona captain, Andres Iniesta, has said he would be annoyed if former team-mate, Neymar, joins bitter rivals Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.Neymar left Barca in the summer for a world record transfer fee of €222million.However, he has been linked with a move back to Spain, with Madrid president Florentino Perez, who tried to sign Neymar before he joined Barca in 2013, openly courting him.Perez claims claims the Brazil superstar would be more likely to win the Ballon d’Or if he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.“Anything can happen in football,” Iniesta said.“We’ve seen situations which seemed impossible and have then happened before.”