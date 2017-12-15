The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed two of its staff accused of being involved in the double registration of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.

The commission announced this in a statement signed by May Agbmuche-Mbu, one of its national commissioners.





Bello, who had registered as a voter in the federal capital territory (FCT), was said to have re-registered in Kogi state during the continuous voter registration exercise in May.





Double registration is against the law.





INEC had set up a panel to investigate the issue.





“Following reports of the alleged double registration by the governor of Kogi state in the on-going continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, the commission set up a panel of investigation into the involvement of staff in the matter,” the statement read.





“The initial report submitted by the panel was referred to the appointment, promotion and disciplinary committee, which made recommendations to the commission.





“While the Governor of Kogi state currently enjoys immunity from prosecution, the commission took the following decisions in respect of its own staff: Summary dismissal of two staff for acts of gross misconduct. Immediate and compulsory retirement of an Electoral Officer for act of gross misconduct.”





Bello had denied the allegation, it was probably his ghost which voted.





“I travelled to Dubai on May 19 for a brief break and I saw the press release that I did a double registration on (May) 23, probably it is my ghost that must have done the double registration,” he had told state house correspondents.