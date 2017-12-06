Three principal officers of the Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday in Owerri resigned their positions following alleged controversies surrounding the 2018 appropriation bill.The principal officers who resigned their positions are the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji, his deputy, Kenneth Ibe and the Chief Whip of the House, Marcel Odunze, all of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Tendering their resignation, the former majority leader said the action was in the `collective interest’ of the assembly.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 of the 27 members of the assembly boycotted the plenary session and observed proceedings from the press gallery.