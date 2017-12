Former spokesman to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, has reacted to Governor Rochas Okorocha appointment of his sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) as the state Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.





Okorocha appointed 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state.





One of them is his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo.





Reuben, in a post which appears like a satire congratulated the newly appointed commissioners and the people of Imo, saying that no one should be sad in the state following the creation of the “Happiness” office.





He wrote ‘’Gov. Okorocha appoints his sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment. Congratulations to all the people of Imo state on this development. Happiness is the heartbeat of life. Henceforth, nobody in Imo state has any reason to be sad again. There is now a whole Ministry devoted to making you all happy! How I envy the people of Imo state.





‘’And as for all couples in Imo state, marital bliss is now guaranteed! Just visit the Ministry of Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment. Every couple wants a fulfilled relationship, certainly. If you lack anything, just go straight to Okorocha’s sister and you’d be fulfilled.