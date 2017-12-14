Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he will always work for the stability and growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because Nigerians are yearning for the party to restore the welfare of the citizenry.This is as PDP leaders from across the country described the governor as a man of character who is steadfast and committed to nation-building and the survival of the PDP.They spoke on Wednesday night during a Special Birthday Service and Dinner in honour of Governor Wike at his country home in Port Harcourt.Governor Wike said: “I will never do anything that will bring down the PDP. I will continue to work for the party to meet the expectations of Nigerians. Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to rise and salvage them.“My advice to the new National Working committee is that you should endeavour not to fail Nigerians. Don’t compromise, no matter the bait”.He stated that he is strong politically because of the nature of solid support that he has received from the leaders of Rivers State from across all ethnic divides.The governor said that such support has made it impossible for the rampaging APC Federal Government to derail the process of development and rebirth taking place in the state.“I will continue to work for the people of Rivers State and Nigeria because my survival and longevity are deposited in the hands of God. God has protected me over the years, despite the challenges I have faced. Every additional year is a blessing from God and a call to greater service, “ Governor Wike said.Governor Wike said that he will always stand for what is right because God has been kind to him and his family.He said: “People should be firm and truthful at all times. I don’t abandon my friends no matter the situation. If you take a bullet for me, I will take a bullet for you”.Commenting on a former governor who celebrated the 10th anniversary of a Supreme Court judgment, Governor Wike regretted the level of hypocrisy when the same man shut down courts in Rivers State for two years.He said beginning Friday December 15, his administration will flag off the construction of new projects in Port Harcourt, Ikwerre , Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua, Ahoada East/West and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas of the state.In his remarks, Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku stated that Governor Wike has done well for Rivers State and Nigeria, hence he should be celebrated.He said that the contributions of the Rivers State Governor were significant to the revival of the PDP.Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Ayo Fayose described Governor Wike as a manifestation of courage and a hope for the down trodden.He said: “Our association with him has yielded positive results for the country as we will continue to stand for the ordinary people “.Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio said that the people of Rivers State have every reason to thank God for the gift of Governor Wike. He said the governor has remained focused in service delivery despite the distractions.Also speaking, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said Governor Wike is a miracle governor that has remained focused in the service of his people and the protection of democracy.Former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi praised Governor Wike for being a committed and principled democrat who supported the committee at very critical times.Earlier, a Birthday Service in honour of the Rivers State Governor was held at the Nyesom-Wike Family Chapel. Gospel artistes and choirs performed to the Glory of God, while Venerable Richard Okpara who conducted the service prayed for the family of the Rivers State Governor.