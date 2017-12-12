



The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi said that the APC need to pray or else 2019 will “be very far from us”.Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Sunday, Amaechi recounted how prayer has helped change his life. He recalled a time that he was so broke but he fasted and prayed for 3 month after which his rich friend remembered him and gave him two hundred million naira.“The truth is that we believed God. Some who didn’t believe left us just as they are leaving now. God told me that what he will do in Rivers State will tingle the ears, and I believed,”“We were so broke, we could not pay legal fees or children’s school fees. My wife prayed every day and night. I was fasting and praying for three months. I told God ‘I have a friend who has money, please make him remember me.’“I called my friend and he told me he has been looking for me. I told him I was in Ghana and he asked for my account… He sent me Two hundred million naira. This is just to tell you that I believed God and he answered me.“We must all go back to God in faith and prayers. Those who want to leave can go. I have come to understand that God passes us through these challenges to prove himself. Now that they have left, for me, this is an opportunity for the youths. It is your turn. You must ensure that we get to power for you to fill the vacuum left.”