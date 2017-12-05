Reno Omokri, Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has stated that President Muhammadu has failed woefully in the three platforms he is running, namely, anti-corruption, economy and security.

According to him, Buhari has performed worse in these areas than Jonathan.





He further stated that if his former principal was called clueless, that Buhari is even more clueless.





According to Omokri, President Buhari still refers to Germany as West Germany till date.





He wrote on his twitter handle, @renoomokri, "Buhari ran on three platforms. A. Anti-corruption, B. Security and C. Economy.





"In each of these areas, he has performed worse than Jonathan.









“If APC said Jonathan was “clueless”, what shall we say about Buhari? What shall we call a man who still refers to Germany as West Germany?”