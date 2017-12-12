Nigerian Tinsel actress, Jojo Muse, has been battered by some policemen on her way to work.

The actress shared a video of the incident on her Facebook wall, saying, “Nigerians should look for her at Ajiwe police station in case she is found dead,” Ajiwe is a police station within the Lagos State Police Command.

In a viral video, Jojo was heard yelling at the policeman for scratching her car, after which the policeman broke her car windscreen while spraying teargas on her.





The actress is seen in the video shouting after a supposedly nasty incident that had already taken place before the camera started rolling, cursing him out for his actions as a LASTMA officer tried to intervene.





The Police officer then decided to attack her with pepper spray to shut her up. He put his hand into her car and she tried to wind up her glass to stop him. He then angrily broke it and went to to spray her face as she warned that his actions were being recorded.





See video below…



