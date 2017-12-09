A former Lagos State governorship Candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, said he was willing to cooperate with anyone who emerged as the chairman of the party.Agbaje said this after withdrawing from the PDP Chairmanship race, according to him, his decision to step down was to enable the South West to produce the chairman of the party.“Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has, from inception, adopted certain principles, which have evenly balanced offices amongst the country’s geo-political zones. In line with such and other parameters, I have, at different fora, expressed my strong belief that the next National Chairman should come from the South-West.“I am however convinced that with seven out of all nine aspirants coming from the South-West, this multiplicity of contenders will work to the detriment of our zone when it comes to voting.“Delegates’ votes split seven ways will not produce a chairman from the South-West. It therefore becomes necessary to prune our number down to no more than two.“With less than 24 hours to the convention, I have painfully decided to withdraw from the race hoping that others will join me in bringing down the number such that the South-West can have a fighting chance of clinching the National Chairmanship of the PDP.”