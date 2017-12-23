For berating reggae maestro, Majek Fashek with reckless abandon on Tuesday, for performing at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly’s Christmas Concert, popular radio presenter, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as ‘Daddy Freeze, incurred the wrath of Majek’s manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, who threatened to deal with him if he ever dares to repeat such a statement.In a chat with Showtime, Uzoma said Majek performing in a church is not out of place, but rather a welcome development.“Music is supposed to preach love and peace; don’t you like the idea of Majek going to sing in a church? Even politicians go to church because it is a place of hope where they can meet people for encouragement. I’m not fighting for pastors but for Majek, “he saidUzoma added, “In life people have ups and downs but Majek survived it all; we all know what happened to Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, and Majek Fashek is in that class. He is the only Nigerian artiste that has made it to the billboard in America; in the whole of Africa no artiste has achieved that.”According to Uzoma, Majek is too peaceful for anyone to court his anger by making such derogatory remarks. “Majek is too much of a humble and peace loving person that will never make trouble for Daddy Freeze to belittle him without doing proper research. That’s why I said I’ll beat him and conduct deliverance on him because he talks like a kid. So, the idea of beating him and conducting deliverance on him is meant to teach him how to talk.”Confirming that he wasn’t bluffing, Majek’s manager said “ I wasn’t kidding, I will beat him because he wags his mouth anyhow for cheap publicity. People have called me from England that he’s like that, these are the things he does to make sure his name is everywhere; but he should go and be doing it where he’s from because he looks like people from Niger Republic. He can’t be allowed to continue talking like that; even Jesus Christ in the Bible flogged people who were trading in the church. I don’t have a problem with him but if he dares open his mouth to talk about Majek again for cheap publicity I will beat him. I’m not making an empty threat, I’ll beat him.”