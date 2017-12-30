Dbanj has revealed why he performed on stage with Don jazzy, Mo’hits crew at Davido’s 30billion concert.

The ‘Kokomaster’ as fondly called refuted rumors that he was paid to perform.





The Mo’Hits crew comprising of Don Jazzy, D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.





Dbanj’s Mananager Frank told Punch, “Let us not get things twisted, not a dime exchanged hands for any reason. The entire performance was not motivated by money at all.





“It was Davido’s initiative, he wanted it to happen at his show so he went for it and he got what he wanted. He spoke to all of the former Mo’Hits crew members individually, they saw his point and they granted his request.





"Davido is a good kid, he spoke to every member of the Mo’Hits crew. He thought about having a Mo’Hits reunion at his show and he got it.





“It was an exciting show and D’banj loved the performance. He wanted the Mo’Hits crew to perform at his show because they were people he looked up to before his career started.





“He made a request and they all agreed that it could be done. Before the performance, everybody was backstage having fun and when they were through with the performance, they all went to the green room and the atmosphere was a lovely one.





“I was there with them and if you had the opportunity to have seen them bond, you would not have even believe that they ever broke up. There was no awkwardness at all. It was the same ambiance that surrounded them when they were still Mo’Hits.”