Jay Wayne Jenkins, an American rapper better known as Young Jeezy, says he has respect for “what Wizkid does”.

Young Jeezy says while he does not understand the music of the Nigerian superstar, he’s blown away by it.





Wizkid, real names Ayo Balogun, is featured on the soon-to-be-released seventh studio album of Jeezy.





The Afrobeats star is featured alongside Trey Songz on the 13-track album entitled ‘Pressure’.





Speaking in an interview with Complex Magazine’s Everyday Struggle, Jeezy revealed that the song with Wizkd and Songz was well received by critics during his album listening party.





“A lot of people like the Tory Lanez record with Ross, a lot of people love the Wizkid record with Trey Songz, of course a lot of people love the American Dream with Kendrick [Lamar] and [Jay] Cole,” he said.





Harping on Wizkid, the rapper added: “These are people I wanna work with, people that I respect, their craft. Like I respect what Wizkid does. I saw it live in person, I did not understand it but when I saw it, I was like woah. I don’t understand it but I respect it.





“He’s got like a whole ‘nother thing.”





Young Jeezy’s upcoming album also features 2 Chainz, Puff Daddy, among others.