Nollwood actress, Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer of her new reality show, King Tonto.
In a video and images she shared on social media, the actress revealed that she had not been confident of her body.
In the footage, Tonto is surrounded by a surgical team and is seen going through cosmetic surgery in an unknown hospital.
“My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of”, she revealed in the clip.
The reality show is expected to debut in 2018.
Watch the teaser below:
