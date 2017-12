Nollwood actress, Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer of her new reality show, King Tonto.







In a video and images she shared on social media, the actress revealed that she had not been confident of her body.





In the footage, Tonto is surrounded by a surgical team and is seen going through cosmetic surgery in an unknown hospital.





“My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of”, she revealed in the clip.







The reality show is expected to debut in 2018.





Watch the teaser below: