Lose extra pounds and watch your waistline

Exercise regularly

Eat a healthy diet

Limit the amount of alcohol you drink

Cut back on caffeine

Quit smoking

Monitor your blood pressure at home and see your doctor regularly

High blood pressure is a big issue among older people these days. Imagine our blood like the car’s motor oil and it’s fuel. The cleaner the blood, the easier it is for the heart to pump it through the body.Chronic high blood pressure is a result of the heart working harder to push the blood where it needs to go. Restricting the heart doesn’t seem like the smartest thing to do, does it? Smoking, a toxic liver, unhealthy kidneys, and the like all contribute to toxic and thick blood.There are several means of reducing blood pressure with natural means. If you’re willing to get off the drugs and do right by your body, the good news is that high blood pressure is extremely easy to fix. The bad news that you’re going to have to change your lifestyle. The habits that got you here will have to go;