Chronic high blood pressure is a result of the heart working harder to push the blood where it needs to go. Restricting the heart doesn’t seem like the smartest thing to do, does it? Smoking, a toxic liver, unhealthy kidneys, and the like all contribute to toxic and thick blood.
There are several means of reducing blood pressure with natural means. If you’re willing to get off the drugs and do right by your body, the good news is that high blood pressure is extremely easy to fix. The bad news that you’re going to have to change your lifestyle. The habits that got you here will have to go;
- Lose extra pounds and watch your waistline
- Exercise regularly
- Eat a healthy diet
- Limit the amount of alcohol you drink
- Cut back on caffeine
- Quit smoking
- Monitor your blood pressure at home and see your doctor regularly
