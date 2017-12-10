







Are you tall and think you have no right to enjoy fashion? Get into the fashion mode and use these styling tips to dress more fashionably.





Fashion Tips for Tall Men





Being a tall man does not mean that keeping with the principles of fashionable dressing should also become a tall order for you. On the contrary, you can utilize the tips that https://thesispanda.com shares in this post to boost your styling instinct in the eyes of other men. Keep reading to learn how you can remain head and shoulder taller than your fellow men in matters regarding fashion.





Mind Your Pant Size

Pants are an integral part of your fashion and dressing menu. Therefore, you ought to mind the size of your pants because size plays a significant role in all styling. If you dress in pants that are longer than you are, they will only help to make your taller, and appear to be “wearing” you. To look more fashionable, you should feel your pants touching your legs as you walk or else they will be too big for you. On the other hand, wearing shorter pants will just make you look funny, perhaps another walking cartoon on the streets.





Know Your Tailor

If you are a taller person who at times requires tailored clothes, then this tip is ideal for you. The reason is that he is your primary partner in your styling needs, and hence, build a rapport with someone who knows and understands your extra tall nature very well. Such a professional will help you to maintain a styling consistency and balance between the different components of your attire. A good tailor who knows your needs is like your personal hairdresser who understands the curves of your head.





Patterned Shoes

The styling equation is incomplete without mentioning and taking care of your shoes. The reason is that fashion needs to run from head to toe, where the shoes are. If you fail here, you will have just betrayed your efforts to dress your body fashionably. For a taller man, you can keep yourself in the fashion boat by donning casual shoes that feature a healthy blend of patterns, texture, and color.





Wear Clothes with Smaller Prints

Since being tall means you have a big height, pay special attention to your clothes’ patterns. If you want to don in tops with patterns, ensure they are smaller. If you don in striped clothes, ensure they are very slim so that they don’t make you look taller than you are.





Choose Belts Over Braces

For a taller and fatter guy, wearing braces will do you more fashion “justice” than belts. However, tall and slim men can use belts since braces make them look taller and thinner. By using belts, they will “cut” off some of the height by appearing to divide it into two equal parts.



