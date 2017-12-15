A civilian helicopter crashed on Thursday in Port Bouet, near Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan, the Economic Capital of Cote d’Ivoire, according to local media.Fire fighters at the site said four people were injured after the two-seat SE 3132 belonging to a private company “Ivory Helicopter’’ crashed on store houses for unknown reasons.The accident occurred around 10 a.m., according to witnesses, saying rescuers quickly moved to the site.Abodou Paul Gnangorant, the Commander of the fire brigade, said two stores of the neighborhoods were destroyed.It was the second crash in two months in Abidjan.The previous one occurred on Oct. 14 in the same area, killing four persons and injuring six.