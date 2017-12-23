Four persons were killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman in Kaduna State.The killings occurred on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.Spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel IK Ekpeyong, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunman invaded Godogodo village as the residents were holding a carol at the community square at about 9 pm shooting sporadically, and in the process, killed four persons and injured eight others, Channels Television reports.He disclosed that the bodies had been deposited in a mortuary while the eight wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan general hospital for treatment.He also added that some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal.