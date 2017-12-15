Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for November.Guardiola wins the prize for the third consecutive month, after his team won all four of their matches in the month.The Spaniard had scooped the gong in September and October, as City embarked on their record-breaking run of 15 successive league victories.Guardiola beat off competition from Antonio Conte, Sean Dyche, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger to land the November award.The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach, welcomes Tottenham Hotspur in the game of the weekend, as they seek to extend their 11-point gap at the top of the table.