The Nigerian consulate in New York says applicants for the Nigerian visa can now get it in 48 hours with the introduction of the issuance of the biometric visa.

Tanko Suleiman, the acting consul-general, who disclosed this at the commencement of the biometric visa processing in New York, said the new process had simplified the issuance of Nigerian visa.





Suleiman said with the commencement of the biometric visa issuance, no applicant should spend more than 25 minutes to complete his or her enrollment.





The federal government on Monday commenced the biometric visa issuance, becoming the first country in Africa to achieve that feat.





The Nigerian envoy said the government has appointed Online Integrated Solutions Limited (OIS) as the company to handle the biometric visa project.





Suleiman appealed to applicants in the US to be courteous and orderly as the new system would finally address any frustrations in obtaining the Nigerian visa.





“If you are given an appointment for 1pm, your appointment will last for only one hour maximum for that day; you can cancel the appointment if you know you can’t make it,” he said.





“However, if you come here an hour after, your appointment is completely cancelled. Therefore, you have to reapply because you are not the only applicant, there are other people.





“So once you cannot come within that one hour, you will now have to apply for another time.”





Abdul Momodu, managing director of IOS, said with the biometric system, there would be fairness in the visa application process as every applicant would now be approved on a case management system.