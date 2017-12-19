State governors are currently meeting on the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum.The emergency meeting holding inside the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja is also being attended by Speakers of States Houses of Assembly.The meeting is being chaired by the forum’s chairman, Abdulazeez Yari, who is also the governor of Zamfara State.It is believed to be in connection with the planned review of the constitution.The Conference of Speakers has given a December 20 deadline to all Houses of Assembly to conclude debate on the proposed amendments sent to the states by the National Assembly.