The Ebonyi State Police Command, have started investigation into the alleged rape of an undergraduate of the Ebonyi State University, Esther Odinakachi, by the Technical Assistant to the state Governor on the New Media, Francis Nwaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the matter, which had been reported at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, was undergoing investigation.





The governor’s aide was alleged to have driven the victim to his house and allegedly raped her.





Odinakachi told Punch that the governor’s aide deceived her.





She said , “We are friends on Facebook.





“I told him that I was a member of the All Progressives Congress and that I wanted to join the PDP. He said he could make me relevant in the party and that the governor was his brother. He said we needed to meet face- to – face.









“We scheduled to meet at the government house. Because I put on trousers, I was not allowed in. So, he drove outside the gate and said I should follow him so he could go and meet his friends. I entered the car and we went where he met his friends. There was not much we could discuss because of that.





“When it was 9pm, I told him I wanted to go home . He said he wanted to take me to his house so that we could have a better discussion there . I left and went home.





“On Tuesday , he said there would be a meeting at an amusement park . I asked if it was a PDP meeting and he said no, but it was a meeting that I should attend . I told him I would be busy, but would be available by 8pm.





“I came out of my school’s gate around that time and saw him waiting for me . I entered the car and was surprised that he didn’t follow the road that led to the amusement park.









“I asked why he changed his mind. He said he wanted to take me to a calm place because the park was noisy. I told him my father and fiancé were aware of my meeting with him and that if he did anything funny , he would not get out of it.





“ I entered the vehicle and we began the journey home. However, I observed that instead of taking Afikpo Road, he took another road. I asked where he was going , and he said he was taking me to my house. I protested that it was not my route , but he said he wanted to take a shortcut.





“I was uncomfortable . As he continued driving , I started shouting and screaming. He took me to his house and raped me,” she added.





However, the suspect, described the allegations as lies to destroy his reputation, saying he never touched Odinakachi.





He said, “She said she was tired of APC and wanted to join PDP. I told her to go to her ward or local government to register.





“Besides , I asked what her strength was in her ward and she said she just wanted to be relevant.





“At the end of it, I invited her to my office and she came. I gave her a guide and after everything, she went back. To cut the story short , I never knew she was planted to blackmail me. I never raped her. There was no such thing.





“On the N1,000 I gave her; when she was in my vehicle , she said she misplaced her N1,000 in the car. I was surprised and wondered how her money would go missing in my car.





“I shouted at her and said if she needed money , she should have told me, instead of lying that her money was missing. I told her that I had only N1 ,200 and I could manage to give her N1 ,000.





“Yesterday (Wednesday ), she called me and asked if I saw the N1,000. I was shocked and told her to stop calling me over the N1,000 and it was out of my magnanimity that I gave her my N1,000. Then suddenly, she flared up and said if I didn’t give her money, she would blackmail me. She said in fact , I was a rapist. She said she would deal with me and end my career.





“I told her she could take the matter to the public and let people crucify me . I graduated from Anambra State University and I am in politics ; if it is about getting girls, I have choice and if conji (libido ) holds me , I know where to get it.





“So , why will I rape a woman? I did not rape anyone during my university days , is it now that I will rape? I have girls throwing themselves at me , so why will I rape her?”





Speaking, the police spokesperson, Odah, said the matter was being investigated , adding that medical tests had been done.





She said, “The matter is being handled by the gender unit at the SCIID. Investigation is ongoing.”