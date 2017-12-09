The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was the cynosure of all eyes at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The governor was the rallying point at the convention with a predetermined list of candidates for all the 21 positions in the party’s national executive committee.Dubbed the “unity list,” the one-page document, which was widely circulated at the convention venue long before voting commenced, contained the names of the favoured candidates for each position.Going by the list, Prince Uche Secondus (Rivers) was listed as the choice for national chairman while Elder Yemi Akinwonmi (Ogun) was penciled down as his deputy (South).A former senator, Gamawa Babawo Garba (Bauchi) was anointed as deputy national chairman (North).Another former senator, Umar Tsauri (Katsina) was listed as preferred candidate for the National Secretary.One Agbo Emmanuel (Benue) was slated for the position of Deputy National Secretary.Aribisala Adewale (Ekiti) was chosen as National Treasurer, while one Alhaji Wada Masu (Kano) was penned down as his deputy.For Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Husseini Maibasara (Niger) was the choice with Irona Alphonsus Gerald (Imo) as his deputy.A candidate from Abia, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) was the favourite for National Organising Secretary, while Hasan Yakubu (Nasarawa) was tagged as his deputy.The position of National Publicity Secretary was to go to Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan (Kogi) while Diran Odeyemi (Osun) was to be voted his deputy.For the position of National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem (Akwa Ibom) was the unanimous choice with Ahmed Bello Liman (Sokoto) listed as deputy.