Political leaders, traditional rulers, various social groups of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers on Wednesday endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for a second term in office.The endorsement was made during a visit to the Governor in Port Harcourt. Wike is also a member of the ethnic group.The President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Socio-cultural Organisation Worldwide, Prof. Simeon Achinewhu said that the endorsement of Wike was predicated on his outstanding achievements, since he became the governor two and half years ago.NAN reports that the visiting groups include: Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Supreme Council of Government Recognised Ikwerre traditional rulers and Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders.Others are Ikwerre Gospel Ministers Forum, Iwhuroha Women’s Association, Ikwerre Daughters National Congress, Ikwerre in Academia, Ikwerre in the Media and Okpo Club (Ikwerre Lawyers).The Ogbakor Ikwerre Convention President-General lauded Governor Wike for his state-wide projects, adding that the Ikwerre people are proud of him.“The Ogbakor Ikwerre unanimously urges you to accept the call from other ethnic nationalities, various organisations and well meaning Nigerians to run for a second term in office as a result of your numerous achievements,” he added.“The good people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality have asked me to notify Your Excellency that they have resolved to organise a civic reception and to install Your Excellency as Ikwerre custom demands as the “Dike-ogu” of Ikwerre land,” Prof. Achinewhu said.In his response, Governor Wike restated the commitment of his administration to the people of Ikwerrre ethnic nationality to continue to work for the development of all communities in Rivers.The Governor urged the groups to always act in defence of their democratic rights, despite the antics of those he labelled as “agents of the government at the centre”.Governor Wike said the State had made tremendous progress in projects delivery.He attributed his success to the unrelenting support of the Rivers people, despite provocations by political opponents.He accused the Federal Government of constantly undermining his administration in the last 30 months.“If we can achieve this in two and half years, despite the legal challenges we faced, then we will do more for the people of Rivers State,” he said.“We give God the glory that we moved ahead in the interest of our people. The Federal Government has done everything to derail this administration, but we are always succeeding,” Wike added.The Governor reiterated his support for true Federalism, adding that ‘’he is in support of the other South-South Governors calling for restructuring of the country.”