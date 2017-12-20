The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson on Tuesday stated that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF’s decision to grant federal government permission to utilize $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account for security was taken in good faith.





Dickson said this after he met the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the heels of the controversy surrounding the approval given during the last National Economic Council, NEC, meeting.





The Governor said the decision was not a political one but meant to strengthen the country’s security apparatus.





He told State House correspondents, “It was a decision taken in good faith to support our security services, to strengthen our national security and enhance operations in the interest of everybody else.





“This is not a political issue and I thought that I should say that, but the details of what we would do and say and the clarifications will come at the end of the meeting of the governors.





“There is a lot of unnecessary controversy out there in the media. After the meeting this afternoon our chairman and some of us may have to talk to the media, may have the need to interact with the President and the Vice President on it.









“These are issues of national security and I think that we leaders must be circumspect in terms of creating controversies on issues of national security.





“Our duty is to collaborate amongst ourselves, collaborate with the federal government on two critical issues of national security and issues of the economy, and that is what the NEC does.’’





On why he was at the Presidential Villa, Dickson stated that he came to consult the Vice President, adding that the governors were also consulting to deal with the issues.





On the recent assassinations and rise in crime in Bayelsa, the governor stated that increase in crime was a national phenomenon during the period of festivities.





“It is a national phenomenon especially at this time of the year; Bayelsa has been known for stability and peace in the last six years.





“That’s one area we have expended a lot of energy and resources and so we are concerned if there is any incident of criminal conduct not to talk of two, three, four or five.





“It is still within control but we are bothered about it. And we are working together and supporting the security forces, mobilizing the citizens of the state and activating our structures and systems to ensure that we regain control of the security situation.





“So I assure all of you, I assure the country that Bayelsa is safe and stable.





“Security forces and community leaders are working together and there is a government that understands the role and the place of security which I lead.





“So, no cause for alarm, things are okay,’’ he said.





Dickson said he came to have discussion with the Osinbajo on issues of national interest and concern but which he was not in a position to divulge the details.