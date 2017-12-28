Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the bike accident invloving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Jonathan describing Yusuf as a man full of life, called for his speedy recovery.





Yusuf Buhari suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night.





The former president urged Nigerians to set aside their differences this period and pray for Buhari’s family.





“I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news.





“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfill the promises God has domiciled in him.





“I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time. GEJ.” Jonathan tweeted.