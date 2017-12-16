The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest ‎said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.





While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.





“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.





“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him. Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When? Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”





Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.





“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.





“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.





Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.





“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.





“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.





“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.”