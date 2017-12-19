Communities in the Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the process for the creation of Gurara state.President of SOKAPU, Solomon Musa said that creating Gurara state out of the present Kaduna State would meet the aspirations of the people in the interest of justice.At a press briefing in Kaduna, Musa said the provisions of the 1999 Constitution on creation of states should be amended to make the creation of new states easier and less cumbersome.“The case for creation of another state out of the present Kaduna State is very cogent given that the population of the area in question is over 3,945,201 people and its landmass is over 26,076Km2.“The Gurara state, if created will be viable given its rich agricultural potential, the solid minerals in the area and its abundant human capital,” he said.Recall that SOKAPU had earlier in the year thrown its weight in support for the call made by the Middle-Belt Elders’ Forum for the establishment of 12 regions instead of the current six and the creation of additional six new states in the country.