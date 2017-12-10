Olivier Giroud’s late strike earned Arsenal a draw at Southampton on Sunday.Charlie Austin had scored in the third minutes of the game to give the host a 1-0 leaded and held on until Arsenal struck late in the game.It had seemed the Gunners' slow start was going to cost them on successive weekends when Charlie Austin clipped home the opener three minutes into the match with the away defence mere onlookers.The Southampton striker also drilled a shot into Petr Cech's gloves shortly after and then hit the post.A sharp save from Aaron Ramsey apart, Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster had little to do as the visitors struggled to carve out clear-cut chances before their late leveller.Indeed Southampton were left to rue several wasted chances on the counter attack, with Ryan Bertrand missing the best of those in the second half.A draw moves Arsenal level on points but behind on goal difference to fourth-placed Liverpool